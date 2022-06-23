Advertisement

Lawsuit says Sweeney should advance in Alaska US House race

A lawsuit challenges a state election agency’s decision that the fifth-place finisher in a special primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat could not replace a candidate who abruptly dropped out.
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit challenges a state election agency’s decision that the fifth-place finisher in a special primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat could not replace a candidate who abruptly dropped out.

The lawsuit says the Division of Elections misinterpreted state law. It says the fifth-place finisher, Republican Tara Sweeney, should be put on the August special election ballot in place of independent Al Gross, who withdrew.

A court hearing was set for Thursday afternoon. The division’s director cited the timing of Gross’ withdrawal in saying that state law does not permit the fifth-place candidate to advance to the special election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

