Advertisement

Alaska judge rules Sweeney won’t advance to special election

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher in this month’s U.S. House special primary on the upcoming special election ballot in place of a candidate who withdrew.

Superior Court Judge William Morse issued an order Friday agreeing with the Alaska Division of Elections’ reading of the law. His decision was appealed.

The division’s director had said that because independent Al Gross withdrew less than 64 days before the election, state law did not permit the division to put the fifth-place candidate, Republican Tara Sweeney, on the special election ballot in his place.

A lawsuit challenging that interpretation was filed by three registered voters.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Anchorage on June 23, 2022
13-acre wildfire in Campbell Park area of Anchorage now 50% contained
C Street is closed between Benson Boulevard and Northern Lights Boulevard.
Major multi-vehicle accident closes C Street in Midtown
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
Anchorage police investigating homicide after body found in woods in Midtown
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Trooper, unarmed victim struck by officer fire during fatal Fairbanks shooting
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police investigating Mountain View shooting

Latest News

The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
ICYMI: Congressional candidates share their thoughts on Roe V. Wade
A campground north of Muldoon Road is set to become a temporary homeless camp through the end...
Northeast Anchorage park campground to be used as homeless camp
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Mountain View shooting leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Mountain View shooting leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries