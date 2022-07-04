Live updates: Mount Marathon returns to July Fourth in Seward

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time since 2019, the Mount Marathon Race will be run in Seward on the Fourth of July.

The race was held on July 7 last year and canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Returning men’s race champion and record holder David Norris of Anchorage withdrew from this year’s race, but seven of the top 10 men from 2021 will be competing again this year according to Race Director Matias Saari.

This year’s festivities kick off with the Junior Race, which starts at 9 a.m. According to Saari, there are 275 runners competing in the junior race.

The 94th Mount Marathon Race begins at 9 a.m. on Independence Day in Seward

The age-group records for 7-11-year-old girls, 12-14-year-old girls and 15-17-year-old girls are all held by Allie Ostrander of Kenai.

For the boys, Aaron Thrall set the 7-11-year-old age-group record in 1994 and Miles Knotek set the 15-17-year-old record in 2011. Coby Marvin of Palmer set the 12-14-year-old record in 2021 and is competing in this year’s race as well.

The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. and the women’s race will start at 2 p.m.

