Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide

A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible injuries has died.(Source: MGN)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible injuries has died.

The Anchorage Police Department said in a community alert that they are investigating the Sunday evening incident as a homicide. No charges have yet been filed and the man’s name will be released once they notify next of kin.

Police said they responded to the area around West 88th Avenue and Molanary Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of a man who “appeared to be injured.” Officers said the man had visible injuries to the upper body, and took him to a hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said, adding that anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call police dispatch at 311 (option No. 1).

