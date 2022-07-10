PHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former President Donald Trump took the podium Saturday evening in front of a crowd of Alaskans at the Save America Rally at the Alaska Airlines Center.

Thousands showed up Saturday morning on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus as they waited for the day’s events to begin. Saturday afternoon, a contingent of speakers took the stage inside the 5,000-seat arena, including former governor and current U.S House candidate Sarah Palin, current U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and MyPillow CEO Mike Liddell, a staunch Trump advocate.

Outside of the Alaska Airlines Center, rally attendees grouped together in line as they waited their turn to get into the arena, with a variety of merchandise stands to check out.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.