PHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally

The former president spoke to the Anchorage crowd for just over 90 minutes
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson and Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former President Donald Trump took the podium Saturday evening in front of a crowd of Alaskans at the Save America Rally at the Alaska Airlines Center.

Thousands showed up Saturday morning on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus as they waited for the day’s events to begin. Saturday afternoon, a contingent of speakers took the stage inside the 5,000-seat arena, including former governor and current U.S House candidate Sarah Palin, current U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and MyPillow CEO Mike Liddell, a staunch Trump advocate.

Preparations underway for Trump event at Alaska Airlines Center

Outside of the Alaska Airlines Center, rally attendees grouped together in line as they waited their turn to get into the arena, with a variety of merchandise stands to check out.

Caption

