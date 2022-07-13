Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.

Wasilla Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Graham said that the driver of the motorcycle died. The identity of the motorcycle driver will not be released until the next-of-kin has been notified.

Graham said that the eastbound lanes of the Palmer Wasilla Highway are closed between the Parks Highway intersection and Hurley Drive. The Palmer-Wasilla Highway lanes will remain closed for some time.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.