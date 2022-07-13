Advertisement

Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash

One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.

Wasilla Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Graham said that the driver of the motorcycle died. The identity of the motorcycle driver will not be released until the next-of-kin has been notified.

Graham said that the eastbound lanes of the Palmer Wasilla Highway are closed between the Parks Highway intersection and Hurley Drive. The Palmer-Wasilla Highway lanes will remain closed for some time.

