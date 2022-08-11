Russian aircraft detected close to Alaska airspace

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Russian surveillance aircraft were spotted near Alaskan airspace by the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region office twice this week, according to a NORAD press release.

NORAD said in the release that on two separate occasions, the office “detected, tracked and identified two Russian surveillance aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone.”

While the Russian aircraft did not leave what is considered international airspace and did not enter strictly sovereign American or Canadian airspace, according to the command, the aircraft did enter the zone that is seen by some as a contentious space. The command said the two incidents this week were not seen as threats.

NORAD has previously released statements identifying Russian aircraft in the area.

