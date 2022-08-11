Russian aircraft detected close to Alaska airspace

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment...
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment and personnel from the U.S. and Canada north to the arctic.(STRATCOM)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Russian surveillance aircraft were spotted near Alaskan airspace by the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region office twice this week, according to a NORAD press release.

NORAD said in the release that on two separate occasions, the office “detected, tracked and identified two Russian surveillance aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone.”

While the Russian aircraft did not leave what is considered international airspace and did not enter strictly sovereign American or Canadian airspace, according to the command, the aircraft did enter the zone that is seen by some as a contentious space. The command said the two incidents this week were not seen as threats.

NORAD has previously released statements identifying Russian aircraft in the area.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jackson
UAA pharmacy program coordinator shot, killed in Wasilla home
The Anchorage Fire Department has responded to a residential fire on the 12200-block of Avion...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
Five years after killing his wife, Adam Sullivan was sentenced to 75 years in prison. In March,...
Man sentenced to 75 years in prison after killing his wife
The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on...
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
A man is facing charges after police say he shot at cars near Dimond Boulevard, according to a...
Man accused of shooting at cars near Dimond Boulevard

Latest News

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update...
FastCast Aug. 11
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
Alaska State Fire Marshal Richard Boothby announced his retirement from the Alaska Department...
State Fire Marshal announces retirement
Red Flag building strong international relationships on JBER
Red Flag building strong international relationships on JBER