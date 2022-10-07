UAA’s journalism department welcomes new certificate, television studio

When the journalism department found they couldn’t take their television studio with them in the move, they had to find a creative solution.
By Eric Sowl
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new graphic design program at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has brought changes to the school’s Department of Journalism and Public Communications.

The program pairs the art department and journalism and public communications departments together, so it was only logical they should be physically closer together as well.

So it was decided that, after 40 years on the west side of campus, the journalism department would journey to the east end of UAA’s campus.

When the journalism department found they couldn’t take their television studio with them in the move, they had to find a creative solution.

With the help of a grant from the Atwood Foundation, they built a smaller, portable studio — a studio in a box.

That creative solution has a bonus side effect — new technology. Much of the equipment in the old studio is outdated, with some of it older than the students using it.

Beginning next semester, students will be learning with the same gear used in most television stations today.

