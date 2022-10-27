Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates live blog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for U.S. House will participate in the Debate for the State tonight at 7 p.m. Follow along for live coverage of candidates’ responses to pressing questions about issues currently facing Alaska.

Participating tonight will be Republican Nick Begich III, Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and current Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat.

The Debate for the State is hosted by Alaska’s News Source, Alaska Public Media, and KTOO — and will be moderated by Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross. Additionally, Alaska’s News Source Assistant News Director Rebecca Palsha will ask questions of the candidates submitted through social media live during the debate.

The Debate for the State can be live streamed on alaskasnewssource.com and the Alaska’s News Source Facebook page. Viewers can also tune in to the debate on KAKM and 360TV, as well as on the radio at KSKA 91.1 FM.

In the Aug. 16 special general election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of former Rep. Don Young, Peltola outperformed Palin by over 12,000 first-place votes. Peltola received 70,295 total first-place votes while Palin came in second with 57,693 and Begich received 50,021. The 1,189 votes Bye received were elevated to fourth-place after Republican Tara Sweeney withdrew her candidacy for the November election.

On Nov. 8, Alaskan voters will select Bye, Begich, Palin or Peltola to serve in Congress for the entire two-year term. Sample ballots and voter information are available on the Division of Elections website, and early voting began this week. The November election will be the second in Alaska history to use the ranked-choice voting system, passed by a voter initiative in 2020.

Bye is a Libertarian fishing guide in Fairbanks who previously served in the U.S. Army. Begich was the first to file to run against Young when he did so last October. Begich’s grandfather previously held the seat before Young, and Begich is currently a part-owner of Earthpulse Press. Palin became Alaska’s first female governor in 2006 after previously serving as the mayor of Wasilla. She joined Sen. John McCain’s unsuccessful presidential bid as his Vice-Presidential nominee in 2008, and has not held office since resigning as governor in 2009. Peltola is a former state legislator and later served as Executive Director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

Peltola’s victory was in large part due to the 15,445 voters who selected Begich first and Peltola second, helping the Yup’ik woman to become the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress.

Stay tuned tomorrow as candidates for U.S. Senate participate in the final Debate for the State of this year’s election cycle.

