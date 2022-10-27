Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates live blog

By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for U.S. House will participate in the Debate for the State tonight at 7 p.m. Follow along for live coverage of candidates’ responses to pressing questions about issues currently facing Alaska.

Participating tonight will be Republican Nick Begich III, Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and current Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat.

The Debate for the State is hosted by Alaska’s News Source, Alaska Public Media, and KTOO — and will be moderated by Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross. Additionally, Alaska’s News Source Assistant News Director Rebecca Palsha will ask questions of the candidates submitted through social media live during the debate.

The Debate for the State can be live streamed on alaskasnewssource.com and the Alaska’s News Source Facebook page. Viewers can also tune in to the debate on KAKM and 360TV, as well as on the radio at KSKA 91.1 FM.

Watch last week's debate for Governor here

In the Aug. 16 special general election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of former Rep. Don Young, Peltola outperformed Palin by over 12,000 first-place votes. Peltola received 70,295 total first-place votes while Palin came in second with 57,693 and Begich received 50,021. The 1,189 votes Bye received were elevated to fourth-place after Republican Tara Sweeney withdrew her candidacy for the November election.

On Nov. 8, Alaskan voters will select Bye, Begich, Palin or Peltola to serve in Congress for the entire two-year term. Sample ballots and voter information are available on the Division of Elections website, and early voting began this week. The November election will be the second in Alaska history to use the ranked-choice voting system, passed by a voter initiative in 2020.

Bye is a Libertarian fishing guide in Fairbanks who previously served in the U.S. Army. Begich was the first to file to run against Young when he did so last October. Begich’s grandfather previously held the seat before Young, and Begich is currently a part-owner of Earthpulse Press. Palin became Alaska’s first female governor in 2006 after previously serving as the mayor of Wasilla. She joined Sen. John McCain’s unsuccessful presidential bid as his Vice-Presidential nominee in 2008, and has not held office since resigning as governor in 2009. Peltola is a former state legislator and later served as Executive Director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

Peltola’s victory was in large part due to the 15,445 voters who selected Begich first and Peltola second, helping the Yup’ik woman to become the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress.

Stay tuned tomorrow as candidates for U.S. Senate participate in the final Debate for the State of this year’s election cycle.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
Accumulating snow for Southcentral, with biting cold to close out October
Accumulating snow for Southcentral with biting cold to close out October
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial...
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor

Latest News

Construction on the Navigation Center off Elmore Road has stopped.
Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction
Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages
Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance said it was difficult for her to vote against...
Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction
Alaska Public Offices Commission logo
APOC defers decision on complaint against group backing Dunleavy’s reelection