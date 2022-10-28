Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaska

Debate for the State
Debate for the State(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey and Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat will participate in the Debate for the State Wednesday evening. The three candidates running for U.S. Senate were pressed with questions about issues currently facing Alaska.

The candidates vying for the Senate seat are current Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R) and Pat Chesbro (D). Buzz Kelley (R) has withdrawn his candidacy after coming in fourth in the Aug. 16 primary.

The Debate for the State will be hosted by Alaska’s News Source, Alaska Public Media, and KTOO, with Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross serving as moderators. Alaska’s News Source Assistant News Director Rebecca Palsha will be asking candidates questions provided via social media.

Candidate Patricia “Pat” Chesbro has lived in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough since 1974, and currently resides in Wasilla. Chesbro has taught at Palmer High School and served as Superintendent of schools for the Mat-Su Borough School District. She has also been Assistant Professor and Interim Dean of University of Alaska Anchorage’s College of Education.

Kelly Tshibaka grew up in Southcentral Alaska and is a graduate of Harvard Law School. Tshibaka was the Department of Administration Commissioner from 2019-2021. Tshibaka previously worked in Washington D.C.

Lisa Murkowski has served in the U.S. Senate since she was appointed by her father, Gov. Frank Murkowski. Before she was appointed to the U.S. Senate, Murkowski served in the Alaska House of Representatives.

