University of Alaska announces contract agreement with faculty union

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska and United Academics — the union for full-time faculty — announced that they have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract.

The contract will next head to the Board of Regents for approval, then to the Department of Administration and to the United Academics union members for a ratification vote before being submitted to the Alaska Legislature for final approval. The previous contract between the university and the faculty union had expired at the end of 2021.

“Throughout these negotiations, our goal has been to support our faculty through fair wage and benefits increases while ensuring the agreement is financially sustainable,” University President Pat Pitney said in a press release. “We are thankful that this process is resolved and that we can include these compensation increases in our FY24 budget request. We have agreed to a contract that is good for our faculty, their families and good for our students and university community.”

The three-year contract includes $23 million in added compensation and benefits, according to the release. Faculty will receive a 3% increase in the first year, a 2.75% increase in the second year and a 2.5% increase in the third year of the contract.

According to the release, the tentative agreement “Increases faculty pay and the pension wage base, expands the use of faculty development funds, and provides for changes to the dispute resolution process.”

The initial 3% increase will be retroactively applied beginning on July 1 of this year, and will be submitted to the legislature as part of a supplemental budget request once they convene in January.

“We value our faculty and want to ensure a stable working and learning environment,” Pitney said.

