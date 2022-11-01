University of Alaska announces contract agreement with faculty union

Your headlines for November 1, 2022 from Alaska's News Source.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska and United Academics — the union for full-time faculty — announced that they have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract.

The contract will next head to the Board of Regents for approval, then to the Department of Administration and to the United Academics union members for a ratification vote before being submitted to the Alaska Legislature for final approval. The previous contract between the university and the faculty union had expired at the end of 2021.

“Throughout these negotiations, our goal has been to support our faculty through fair wage and benefits increases while ensuring the agreement is financially sustainable,” University President Pat Pitney said in a press release. “We are thankful that this process is resolved and that we can include these compensation increases in our FY24 budget request. We have agreed to a contract that is good for our faculty, their families and good for our students and university community.”

The three-year contract includes $23 million in added compensation and benefits, according to the release. Faculty will receive a 3% increase in the first year, a 2.75% increase in the second year and a 2.5% increase in the third year of the contract.

According to the release, the tentative agreement “Increases faculty pay and the pension wage base, expands the use of faculty development funds, and provides for changes to the dispute resolution process.”

The initial 3% increase will be retroactively applied beginning on July 1 of this year, and will be submitted to the legislature as part of a supplemental budget request once they convene in January.

“We value our faculty and want to ensure a stable working and learning environment,” Pitney said.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire heavily damaged an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
The DOT completes the roundabouts at Dowling Road
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution

Latest News

Benefitting Anchorage Behavioral Health
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 1
Fast Cast, Nov. 1, 2022
A landslide in Petersburg knocked out power on Oct. 31, 2022.
Landslide in Petersburg knocks out power
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire