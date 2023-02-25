VA Secretary joins local leaders in honoring female veterans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough finished his quick tour of Alaska at the Anchorage VA Medical Center Friday afternoon. The visit coincided with the renaming of the center to Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System after President Joe Biden signed the act championed by Sen. Lisa Murkowski into law Jan. 5.

Murkowski introduced the bill that Sen. Dan Sullivan cosponsored in October of last year as a way to honor the female veterans that reside in our state.

“We’re proud of our veterans, but to know that our women veterans call Alaska home is very special to us,” Murkowski said in a speech during the ceremony. “How do care for them, how do we ensure that this VA is their VA?”

Col. Rasmuson held a decorated 20-year career in the military, advocating for women servicemembers as well as racially diverse groups. She was appointed the title of Women’s Army Corps Director by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and she served in that capacity until her retirement in 1962 when she moved to Alaska.

“This is one of the few VA facilities in America that will be named — that is now named — for a woman veteran,” Sullivan said.

Congresswoman Mary Peltola joined the Secretary and state Senators at the renaming ceremony.

During a brief media availability following the ceremony, McDonough praised Alaska’s VA employees and addressed a couple of issues surrounding job training for members transitioning out of active duty and rural VA access.

“Our job isn’t to help the vets who can get to us — our job is not to help some vets — Our job is to serve each and every vet,” McDonoughsaid. “I will leave Alaska tonight bound and determined to make sure that we are redoubling our effort to get service to veterans, not to get veterans to the service.”

