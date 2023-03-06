Suspect arrested in shooting death of Tanana man

By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in Tanana on Friday, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 4:38 p.m. Friday, troopers got a report that Francis Roberts, 72, of Tanana, had been shot.

Roberts was pronounced dead from his injuries at the Tanana clinic.

Troopers came to Tanana and took a suspect into custody. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Troopers are not looking for any other suspects in the case.

Troopers said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

