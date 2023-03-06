Suspect arrested in shooting death of Tanana man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in Tanana on Friday, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 4:38 p.m. Friday, troopers got a report that Francis Roberts, 72, of Tanana, had been shot.

Roberts was pronounced dead from his injuries at the Tanana clinic.

Troopers came to Tanana and took a suspect into custody. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Troopers are not looking for any other suspects in the case.

Troopers said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.