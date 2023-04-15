Alaska schools recognized for supporting military-connected students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Alaska schools were recognized as Purple Star Schools during a recognition ceremony Friday afternoon at the Anchorage School District’s Education Center. The designation honors a public or charter school’s committed support to the social and emotional needs of military-connected children who often face unique educational challenges.

Principals and representatives for Aurora, Ladd, Orion and Ravenwood Elementary schools, as well as Frontier Charter School, were all presented with certificates designating their schools with the recognition. Fort Wainwright School Liaison Officer, Janet Farris, received the certificate on behalf of Ladd.

“Knowing that they will be supported while they are transitioning into schools, while they’re in the schools, and even when they transition out of the schools to go to the next duty station,” Farris said.

According to Farris, the schools are chosen by a designated state committee made up of school liaisons as well as school and government officials.

In a state where many children serve alongside an active-duty parent, a permanent change of station is almost inevitable. Principal of Frontier Charter, Jerry Finkler, said nearly a quarter of his students are military-connected — whether it be active-duty, reserve or veteran.

“We find that a lot of military families will homeschool, and they’ll be glad to homeschool through us because it’s a way of providing stability when students move from place to place,” Finkler said. “When a junior in high school is going to PCS in July, which is the case with one of our students, we’re able to keep them as a high school senior to help them graduate.”

This year marks the second annual recognition ceremony, coinciding with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proclamation signed on Apr. 1 designating the month of April as the Month of the Military Child.

