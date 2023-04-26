Coldest April in 10 years to end with below average temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cloudy conditions through the night kept much of Southcentral Alaska near or above freezing. Only a few locations managed to dip below freezing, but quickly warmed following sunrise.

With cloudy skies remaining across Southcentral, temperatures will struggle to warm over the next few days. Afternoon highs for the foreseeable future will stay in the mid to upper 40s, with limited sunshine.

Thanks to the active weather pattern, rain and snow will stay falling across parts of Southcentral as April draws to a close. While accumulating snow isn’t likely for areas at the surface, higher elevations could see some light snow accumulating through the end of this week. The better chance for any rain/snow will come Friday as another low moves into the Gulf of Alaska. This will set the stage for a wet start to the weekend.

Southeast Alaska will continue to see waves of moisture slamming into the Panhandle through the rest of this week. With each wave, there will be a break in the active weather, before more rain and winds arrive. There’s also a treat in the forecast, as temperatures look to warm into the lower 60s this Saturday, before dropping back into the lower 50s next week with rain.

Looking ahead to May, the overall trend is that the first half of the month could continue to see below-average temperatures. For Southcentral, that would mean highs will likely stay in the upper 40s, with a few lower 50s possible. Currently, we are on track to see one of the latest first 50-degree days in at least four decades.

Have a wonderful and happy Wednesday!

