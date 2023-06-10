Chefornak man killed in tribal police officer-involved shooting

Another Fairbanks drug bust involving fentanyl was executed this week.
Another Fairbanks drug bust involving fentanyl was executed this week.(KTVF)
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was shot by a Village of Chefornak tribal police officer and later died at a local clinic, according to a report from the Alaska State Troopers dispatch. Tribal police officers reported the shooting to AST just after midnight Saturday.

Christopher Wasili, 39, Chefornak, is accused of shooting at tribal police officers with a rifle. A tribal police officer shot Wasili with a personally owned handgun, AST wrote in the report. Wasili died at a local clinic from a gunshot wound at 3:10 a.m. Next of kin have been notified. Wasili’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

There’s an investigation launched by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers seeking info on killings of 2 women in Trapper Creek
Oliver (left) and Wilson (right) Hoogendorn have won the first season of USA Network's reality...
Nome-grown brothers win new Alaska-based reality series competition
First Alaskan rabid moose discovered in Teller
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Western Alaska
Alaskans give their input on Donald Trump’s indictment with many hoping for a fair trial, and...
Alaskans give their input on Donald Trump’s indictment
Missing Sitka boat captain’s body recovered
Body of captain recovered from capsized Sitka charter boat

Latest News

It's the front door to the state from the sea, a vital part of the lives of nearly everyone in...
Future of Port of Alaska discussed at work session
Alaska sees a slow wildfire season
Alaska sees a quiet start to wildfire season
Future of Port of Alaska discussed at work session
Wainwright post office closed indefinitely due to staffing issues
Wainwright post office closed indefinitely due to staffing issues