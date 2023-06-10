Chefornak man killed in tribal police officer-involved shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was shot by a Village of Chefornak tribal police officer and later died at a local clinic, according to a report from the Alaska State Troopers dispatch. Tribal police officers reported the shooting to AST just after midnight Saturday.

Christopher Wasili, 39, Chefornak, is accused of shooting at tribal police officers with a rifle. A tribal police officer shot Wasili with a personally owned handgun, AST wrote in the report. Wasili died at a local clinic from a gunshot wound at 3:10 a.m. Next of kin have been notified. Wasili’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

There’s an investigation launched by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

