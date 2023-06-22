A hidden gem in the Anchorage gardening community

A hidden gem in the Anchorage gardening community- Midtown Garden Depot & Community Garden
By Elinor Baty
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year and the official start to summer. And while most gardeners in Alaska have already got their hands dirty, now is the time of year when gardening is at its peak.

Midtown Garden Depot & Community Garden in Anchorage aims to make the gardening season easier for everyone. Located on Cheechako Street near Arctic and Benson, this hidden gem has everything you need to have a successful harvest.

Leave what you don’t want and take what you need; the garden depot portion has free supplies for community members to pick up whenever is needed. From plant pots and trays to hot compost, to sand and gravel, and even wood chips — this environmentally-friendly oasis has it all.

Midtown Garden Depot & Community Garden is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can support the Garden and Depot by donating to Yarducopia by clicking here.

