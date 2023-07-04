Updates from the 95th running of the Mount Marathon Race

Juniors line up for start of 2023 Mount Marathon Race.
Juniors line up for start of 2023 Mount Marathon Race.(Luke Patrick/KTUU)
By Paul Choate and Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - The 95th running of the Mount Marathon Race takes place today in Seward. Follow along for the latest updates.

9 a.m. - Juniors take off

The race has begun with the juniors starting at 9 a.m. Defending champion Coby Marvin, 16, fell short of the fastest Junior Mount Marathon Race time ever — set by Bill Spencer in 1973 at 24:30 — in the 2022 race, but is back to try again. In the junior girls’ race, defending champion Rose Conway, 15, is back in the field to try to secure another win and, perhaps, top Allie Ostrander’s record time.

The women’s race begins at 11 a.m. and the men’s race kicks off at 2 p.m.

8:30 a.m. - Previewing the race

Previewing the 2023 Mount Marathon Race

Christy Marvin, 42, is always in contention to win the women’s race, as in all nine times she’s braved the course, she has placed somewhere in the top 3, including championship finishes in 2013 and 2016. A Marvin will be in the mix for years to come as her son Coby, the reinging junior champion, is back to defend his title at 16 years old with two more chances to make history. 2022 junior girls champion Rose Conway is returning as well, one of nearly 300 boys and girls that will toe the line at 9 a.m.

Reigning men’s champion Max King will not be here to defend his title, which opens the door for three-time champion David Norris to ascend the standings once again. The course record holder, at 41 minutes and 26 seconds back in 2016, missed out on last year’s race after injuring his foot in a bike accident. He’s ready to take on the course once again this year — and hopefully for years to come.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man accused of breaking into Anchorage home, killing 1 neighbor, injuring another
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Monday morning.
4.6 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
2 dead, 3 hurt in small airplane crash in rural Alaska
2 dead, 3 hurt in small airplane crash in rural Alaska
Anchorage police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 2.
Man holding rifle shot, killed by Anchorage police officer
A man was fatally shot by multiple state troopers Wednesday night after barricading himself...
Trooper, university police officer, identified in fatal officer-involved shooting outside Fairbanks

Latest News

Previewing the 2023 Mount Marathon Race
An image from June 23, 2023.
On the Kenai, fish hooked — along with another prized possession
Alaskan youth hockey players to get chance to mingle with Seattle Kraken staff and mascot
Alaskan youth hockey players to get chance to mingle with Seattle Kraken staff and mascot
AOTW: 10U YOUTH HOCKEY TRIO