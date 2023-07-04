Updates from the 95th running of the Mount Marathon Race

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - The 95th running of the Mount Marathon Race takes place today in Seward. Follow along for the latest updates.

9 a.m. - Juniors take off

The race has begun with the juniors starting at 9 a.m. Defending champion Coby Marvin, 16, fell short of the fastest Junior Mount Marathon Race time ever — set by Bill Spencer in 1973 at 24:30 — in the 2022 race, but is back to try again. In the junior girls’ race, defending champion Rose Conway, 15, is back in the field to try to secure another win and, perhaps, top Allie Ostrander’s record time.

The women’s race begins at 11 a.m. and the men’s race kicks off at 2 p.m.

8:30 a.m. - Previewing the race

Previewing the 2023 Mount Marathon Race

Christy Marvin, 42, is always in contention to win the women’s race, as in all nine times she’s braved the course, she has placed somewhere in the top 3, including championship finishes in 2013 and 2016. A Marvin will be in the mix for years to come as her son Coby, the reinging junior champion, is back to defend his title at 16 years old with two more chances to make history. 2022 junior girls champion Rose Conway is returning as well, one of nearly 300 boys and girls that will toe the line at 9 a.m.

Reigning men’s champion Max King will not be here to defend his title, which opens the door for three-time champion David Norris to ascend the standings once again. The course record holder, at 41 minutes and 26 seconds back in 2016, missed out on last year’s race after injuring his foot in a bike accident. He’s ready to take on the course once again this year — and hopefully for years to come.

