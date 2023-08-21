Building an emergency kit? Check out the basics recommended by Ready.gov

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unexpected events can be traumatic for anyone, but by creating a disaster kit for yourself and your family, you can not only reduce some of the stress of an emergency situation, but potentially extend how long you will be able to survive without immediate assistance.

With emergency situations across the country and continent calling for evacuations – consider the wildfires that wiped out an entire town on the island of Maui, or the northerly blazes forced the evacuation of an entire Canadian town; the flooding that took out multiple homes in Juneau; or the tropical storm that pummeled the Southwest part of the Lower 48 – now is as good a time as ever to review what’s in your emergency kit, or to create one if you haven’t yet.

Disaster kits can help you, your family and pets survive for several days and can be lifesaving, whether at home, at your place of work or in your vehicle.

Kits also don’t need to be fancy. Consider looking at what you already have in your own home that could bolster your kit. For the items you find you don’t already own, try thrift shops or watching for sales to build up to a more detailed emergency kit.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has an entire branch dedicated to emergency preparedness, with the Ready.gov website offering tips for everything from preparing for crises to responding to natural disasters, such as wildfires, earthquakes and extreme heat.

A few of the general items Ready.gov suggests having in an emergency kit include water, with an allocation of one gallon per person per day, for drinking and sanitation; food, to be all non-perishable and include a seven-day supply; a first aid kit, including a dust mask, soap, sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and basic non-prescription medications; and basic gear such as a flashlight, whistle, matches, duct tape, maps, a hand-crank radio, and chargers for any electronics. The site also suggests a change of clothes appropriate for the climate and season.

On the side of more personalized items, Ready.gov recommends personal hygiene items for each individual, to include basics such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products as needed. At least several days’ worth of prescriptions should be included for each person who requires those, to include anything needed to administer prescriptions (such as contact solution and contacts for people who wear them, or a blood glucose monitor along with enough test strips for those who require it). If a kit is being shared between multiple people, consider separating personal items in different baggies or reusable containers. Important documents, such as copies of insurance policies, personal identification, and petty cash should be stored in some sort of waterproof container.

If you have children or pets, they should have items specific to them as part of your overall kit as well.

After you’ve put your kit together, remember to maintain it so that it’s ready as needed. That means replacing expired items when warranted, and updating your kit as needs, such as clothing sizes or preferences, change.

DHS also says home kits should be kept in a designated place of which all household members are aware. For work kits, you should be prepared to shelter at work for 24 hours, just in case, with your kit contained in a grab-and-go-style case or bag and comfortable shoes to go along with it. DHS has other recommendations for car kits, which should also be well-rounded but include many more car-related items.

You might also find that you want your kit to contain more or different items than what is listed by DHS. Many people like to include a water purifying straw or tablets in the event they need another water source. A multi-tool, hand warmers, glow sticks and comfort foods are additions you may find worthy for your own kit.

Below is the full DHS list of items for a basic kit, directly from Ready.gov, followed by suggestions for a more expanded disaster stock:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

The following could be added to your kit to bolster its uses:

Soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler’s checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

