Heavy rain and high winds pound the Panhandle

Southcentral sees sunshine, and cooling temperatures
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wind was whipping and the rain was like a solid sheet of water in parts of southeast Alaska Tuesday.. Rainfall in Ketchikan hit 3.73 inches, by far the highest amount for the region. Juneau saw .22 inches and Yakutat saw .51 inches. The storm affecting the area contains remnants of Typhoon Bolaven.

Another large low will bring similar conditions to the Aleutian Chain. The storm will whip up winds and bring rain across the chain mid to late week. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely.

North and northwest Alaska will also get a blow from a low arriving from Russia. The storm brings strong winds to the coast, where surf will be moving up the beach. Residents along the coasts from Wainwright to Shishmaref should secure property. Erosion is likely.

Anchorage lies on the edge of the active weather zones. The southcentral region will enjoy several days of sunshine. Cooler temperatures arrive by Friday, so daytime highs will drop to the 30s and overnight lows to the 20s.

Hot spot: Klawock with 57 degrees.

Cold spot: Nuiqsut at 8 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
2 killed in Wasilla home fire
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidences involving razor blades found at an...
Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide
Another person living in downtown camp is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to...
Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go
The Alaska Permanent Fund is expected to have lost 1-2% of its value over the fiscal year that...
Permanent fund managers exploring options for changing fund's structure

Latest News

JP-Lazy Mtn Sunset-Fina Kiefer 10-17-23
Heavy rain and high winds pound the Panhandle
Heavy rain and high winds return to Southeast
Heavy rain and high winds return to Southeast Alaska
Heavy rain and high winds return to Southeast
Heavy rain and high winds return to Southeast
Mineral Creek Sunset-JP 10-16-23
Southcentral gets sunshine this week