Heavy rain and high winds pound the Panhandle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wind was whipping and the rain was like a solid sheet of water in parts of southeast Alaska Tuesday.. Rainfall in Ketchikan hit 3.73 inches, by far the highest amount for the region. Juneau saw .22 inches and Yakutat saw .51 inches. The storm affecting the area contains remnants of Typhoon Bolaven.

Another large low will bring similar conditions to the Aleutian Chain. The storm will whip up winds and bring rain across the chain mid to late week. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely.

North and northwest Alaska will also get a blow from a low arriving from Russia. The storm brings strong winds to the coast, where surf will be moving up the beach. Residents along the coasts from Wainwright to Shishmaref should secure property. Erosion is likely.

Anchorage lies on the edge of the active weather zones. The southcentral region will enjoy several days of sunshine. Cooler temperatures arrive by Friday, so daytime highs will drop to the 30s and overnight lows to the 20s.

Hot spot: Klawock with 57 degrees.

Cold spot: Nuiqsut at 8 degrees.

