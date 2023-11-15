Expected colder temperatures cause concern for people living unsheltered in Anchorage

Afternoon FastCast Nov. 14, 2023
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Plunging temperatures predicted for the weekend in Anchorage could make a bad situation worse for people experiencing homelessness. Last week, four unsheltered people died in the city and some fear more will follow.

At the lot next to Cuddy Park, tents and vehicles are covered in deep snow. Some campers said they fear the winter weather that has hit Anchorage so hard.

“People are dying ‘cause they ain’t got heat,” said Andre De’Andre, who owns a blue camper parked on the lot. De’Andre said he routinely lets people stay inside when the weather gets cold.

“I think I had like eight people in there yesterday because some people just don’t have a place to go,” he said. “And I mean I’m not doing any better. I don’t have a lick of food, heat or anything in there ... but it’s better than being outside in the cold.”

De’Andre said he has no interest in going to a shelter because he would have to give up most of his possessions, which he said, at this point mean more to him than staying warm.

Others in the camp said they would consider shelter but didn’t have much information about how to access it. At least one woman said she was on a waiting list, but doubted she would get a call because she didn’t have a phone.

Nathaniel Schmoe said he would definitely prefer to be in a shelter, or at least a warming center when temperatures drop. Schmoe was concerned about the lack of services at or near the camp, including porta-potties which a city contractor removed several weeks ago because the units were freezing. He pointed out that services like the Hope Center and Navigation Center run by Catholic Social Services were close by for people who’d been living downtown.

“And that is sadly, where they kicked everyone out of, downtown, and they moved them here closer to no resources,” Schmoe said.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Mayor Dave Bronson says muni is more prepared this year than last for snow
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found dead along trail near Selawik
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme sentenced to 10 years
Municipal crews are stepping in to aid DOT crews in plowing state roads.
Alaska transportation leaders urge people to stay off the roads as snowstorm makes plowing a ‘challenge’
Fire
Man found dead after house fire in Grayling

Latest News

State vet says bird flu is still a threat to domestic poultry
State vet says bird flu is still a threat to domestic poultry
Nourish Alaska
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Eagle River shooting sends 1 to hospital
Afternoon FastCast Nov. 14, 2023
Afternoon FastCast Nov. 14, 2023