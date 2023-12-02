Family of slain 21-year-old JBER solider search for answers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Surrounded by family, Audrey Anderson lit a candle Friday afternoon outside the location where her son was last seen alive.

Saturday will mark a week since her son, 21-year-old Jaivion Hawkins, was killed at a residence in Spenard.

“Oh, I couldn’t believe it. I was shattered. That’s my best friend,” Anderson said. “He had a light that shined very bright.”

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Anchorage Police Department responded to shots fired on Greenland Drive. When officers arrived they found Hawkins deceased with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Two others were also found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

“To hear that my child that is not confrontational, not aggressive, not a bad person, that is doing something amazing with his life not here and he’s dead ... I don’t even know how I’m here right now,” Anderson said.

Hawkins arrived in Alaska almost two years ago to serve at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, his first duty station, as a private for the 11th Airborne Division. It was a moment where her son overcame his fear of leaving loved ones in order to fulfill his dream.

“He had a big dream to become a military hero,” grandmother Patsy Williams said.

Beyond the uniform, his relations described him as a family man who was raising his 7-month-old son. He was a caring brother, a talented musician and passionate about cars.

“Jaivion cherished moments with his baby boy, radiating genuine love and expressing excitement about sharing his life lessons with his son,” Anderson said.

Hawkins also had a deep passion for music, that stemmed from his father’s recordings, which inspired a passion to crash music and become a dynamic beat producer and songwriter. In addition to music, he earned the title of “king of fashion” from his family for his enthusiasm for fashion. Anderson said, Hawkins designed shoes and clothing.

On Friday, his family gathered to hold vigil to remember Hawkins. His grandmother and mother repeatedly asked for one thing — justice.

“We’re hurting. And we’re going to need some closure,” Williams said.

Williams and Anderson both said many of their questions about what happened have gone unanswered. According to Anderson, her son was shot during a house party at an Airbnb with civilians and members of military present.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to APD, who said it cannot confirm any details and has no further information to release to the public at this time.

Anderson said she will continue to search for answers and continue to fight for her son.

“My son has no voice. I will be his voice until the day I die,” Anderson said. “He fought for our country and I am going to fight for my child.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.