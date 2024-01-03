Longtime Alaska’s News Source news anchor Maria Downey announces 2024 retirement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Few people have contributed as much to Alaska journalism as Maria Downey. The veteran anchor and journalist announced her plans to retire with a final broadcast on Alaska’s News Source set for Jan. 26. Downey moved to Alaska in 1981 and has spent 43 years building a well-deserved reputation as Alaska’s news anchor.

“Maria has been the heart of our newsroom for nearly four decades and will be sorely missed,” said Nancy Johnson, general manager and vice president of Alaska’s News Source. “She’s been the steady voice, covering good stories and bad with compassion and dedication. So many Alaskans grew up watching Maria in their homes that she’s really like family, warmly known across the state as just ‘Maria.’”

She has received numerous statewide journalism awards throughout the years. Known for her journalistic integrity and exceedingly high standards, Downey’s reporting has connected communities from Utqiagvik to Ketchikan.

Downey has received regional and national honors for her investigative work in Alaska and stories that brought her to other nations, including Russia, Japan, Mexico, Ireland and Vietnam. Her reports on a starving population in Russia resulted in Alaskans raising money and sending assistance.

In the newsroom, Downey mentored countless young journalists while serving as the station’s internship coordinator. Many former interns now hold full-time positions in the Alaska’s News Source newsroom and continue to work alongside Downey.

Outside of the newsroom, Downey tackles community service with a commitment that matches her journalistic efforts.

Over the years, she has served on dozens of boards and committees, including ones devoted to increasing stewardship and volunteerism efforts in Anchorage. She’s served on the board for the Special Olympics of Alaska and the Atwood Board, which is devoted to promoting ethical journalism practices statewide.

Throughout the year she volunteers for countless community events and groups, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact in Alaska. For more than 25 years Downey led KTUU’s Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day telethon, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in Alaska for MDA.

Downey was invited to join a committee charged with supporting nonprofit organizations statewide. The result was a groundbreaking program allowing Alaskans to donate a portion of their Permanent Fund dividend to a participating nonprofit in what is now known as the annual Pick.Click.Give. initiative.

Downey is a Silver Circle Inductee with the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), a prestigious honor recognizing individuals with 25 years or more in the industry for significant contributions to broadcast and media. She has been recognized by Alaska’s Athena Society, YWCA’s Women of Achievement Awards and inducted into the Alaska Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Downey is a graduate of the University of Florida. She has been married to Ron Downey since 1981. Together, the couple have been blessed with two children, Erin and Michael.

From everyone at Alaska’s News Source, congratulations on this well-deserved retirement!

