Have you seen this woman? Here’s how police say she escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman in custody at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center for an alleged violation of a protection order tricked corrections staff into releasing her Sunday evening by using her cellmate’s name, according to charging documents.

The Anchorage Police Department released a Nixle alert to the public Wednesday morning, stating 36-year-old Lori. A. Declusin “walked away” from the Department of Corrections’ Eagle River facility.

The alert described Declusin as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with red hair and blue eyes, and urged the public to contact the non-emergency police dispatch line with information on her whereabouts.

The alert did not include the time and date of the incident, but court records show Declusin has been at large for multiple days.

According to a criminal complaint written by an APD officer, at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, Declusin pretended to be a woman named Brittany Palmer, who was scheduled to be released that evening. Delcusin allegedly signed several release forms using Palmer’s name and was allowed to leave.

“Once the escape was discovered officers searched the area but were unable to locate her,” the officer wrote.

Alaska’s News Source received a tip about the escape and sent inquiries to APD and the Alaska State Troopers Tuesday evening, 48 hours after Declusin disappeared.

Alaska’s News Source has asked both APD and DOC about the delay in notifying the public. Both agencies declined requests for on-camera interviews but sent emailed responses.

“It is DOC’s policy to notify local law enforcement of the escape. Because of the circumstances of the incident, this situation was originally reported to APD as an erroneous release. It was reclassified as an escape following review of the incident,” DOC Spokesperson Sarah Gallagher wrote in an email.

Gallagher said the department is reviewing its policies and procedures and conducting an investigation into the escape incident.

In a statement, APD confirmed the department was notified Sunday to assist in the search for Declusin and a warrant for her arrest was filed on Monday.

“Generally the Anchorage Police Department (APD) notifies the public as soon as possible when an escape occurs from a DOC facility, however due to a missed internal notification this did not occur until Wednesday. APD is using this as an opportunity to improve our internal processes,” MJ Thim, APD Director of Community Relations, wrote in an email.

According to APD, Delcusin was most recently convicted of Violating a Stalking Order. She now faces a felony escape charge.

If you have information regarding Declusin’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call non-emergency Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

