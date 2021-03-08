Advertisement

Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers

(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead after Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Airport Police fired their weapons, according to Daily Dispatch.

At 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a man, identified as 27-year-old Jessie Peter of North Pole, at the La Quinta Inn in Fairbanks causing a disturbance.

AST says Peter pulled out a gun after the disturbance turned physical and began firing the gun inside the building.

When law enforcement arrived, they found Peter had left the La Quinta Inn and began walking down Dale Road firing the gun.

AST says Peter began reloading his gun and ignoring verbal commands by officers. Peter then pointed the gun at law enforcement. Both Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Airport Police fired their weapons at Peter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the officers have not been released and will be held for 72 hours per DPS and Fairbanks Airport Police Policy.

This case is being investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

