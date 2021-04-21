Advertisement

Body of Chitina man missing since February found near vehicle, troopers say

Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February.
Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February.(Marie Rider)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a Chitina man who had been missing since early February was found this week just 70 yards from where his vehicle went into a ditch, an updated dispatch from Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday.

Ian Lutz, who is from Anchorage but had been living in Chitina, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Feb. 1 and was reported missing the next day. Troopers found the 34-year-old’s vehicle empty down an embankment near the Chitina Village Apartments shortly after he went missing. Temperatures were reported at 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Troopers searched for Lutz for about a week, using aerial imaging of the surrounding area, a helicopter and multiple K-9 teams, before suspending the effort.

On Monday, troopers in Glennallen were notified after a resident reported finding a dead man, who was later identified as Lutz. Lutz’ body was found near the wood line, according to the updated dispatch.

Troopers said no signs of foul play were found after an investigation of the area. Lutz’s family has been notified.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided
Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey talks about the record heat in Anchorage Monday.
Temperatures hit record levels in Anchorage Monday
The Alaska State Capitol.
With the budget, PFD unresolved, the Legislature faces big challenges to adjourn on time
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Municipal election certified; mayoral candidates head for runoff

Latest News

Wednesday, April 21 Morning Weather
Wednesday, April 21 Morning Weather
The Anchorage Assembly announced that Felix Rivera had been voted acting chair.
Rivera, Weddleton keep acting positions in reorganization of Anchorage Assembly
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Municipal election certified; mayoral candidates head for runoff
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided