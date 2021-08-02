Advertisement

Child swept by Kenai River saved by trooper, Good Samaritan

The trooper attempted to save the child, but was swept down river as well
Good Samaritan Antoine Aridou, left, and Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid pose for a photo...
Good Samaritan Antoine Aridou, left, and Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid pose for a photo after rescuing a child from being swept into the ocean in Kenai on Thursday, July 29, 2021.(Alaska State Troopers)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A good Samaritan who was out late dip netting at North Beach in Kenai last week rescued an Alaska Wildlife Trooper and child who were swept down the Kenai River.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid had been patrolling the beach to remind dip-netters of the beach’s closure when she noticed a 12-year-old boy being swept downriver toward the ocean.

According to an online dispatch, Reid ran into the cold river to save the child who “was barely above the water.” The trooper managed to reach the child, but she also began to float downstream.

Fortunately, Antoine Aridou had been dip netting nearby and used his dip net to pull Reid and the child to shore.

The dispatch said the child was checked by medical personnel and then “reunited with his parents.”

“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank Mr. Aridou for his swift action and assistance,” AST said on Facebook.

