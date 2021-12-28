Former President Trump offers conditional endorsement for Gov. Dunleavy reelection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former President Donald Trump officially announced his support for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy in his bid for reelection Tuesday with one condition.

In a press release from his “Save America” campaign, Trump endorsed Dunleavy for reelection in 2022, as long as Dunleavy does not endorse U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, Alaska’s senior senator who has served since 2002. Dunleavy filed for reelection back in August for a second term. Murkowski’s senate seat is also up for grabs in 2022, and Murkowski announced her run for reelection in November.

“He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska, including losing (ANWR) perhaps the most important drilling site in the world, and much else,” the statement reads. “In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!”

Asked about the endorsement at a press conference on Tuesday, Dunleavy declined to discuss it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

