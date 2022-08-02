Celebrate American Adventures Month with Alaska’s National Forests

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the calendar turns to August, the nation is celebrating American Adventures Month.

As American citizens and humans worldwide spend more time indoors and at work, periodic travel and adventure encourages creativity, endurance, and fun.

American Adventures Month aims to get people outside, engaging in something daring and adventurous, which they otherwise would not. Alaskan residents have the wilderness at their fingertips, providing endless opportunities for adventure. Public Affairs Specialist for the Alaska region of the U.S. Forest Service Erica Keene said that the month is about encouraging Alaskans to recreate in the great outdoors.

“It’s always a good idea to get out and have fun, explore something new, or try that old trusty trail that you’ve always done,” Keene said. “Getting outside is a great way to improve not only your physical fitness, but it helps mental health as well, and so I think why not do it during American adventures month in August.”

To help Alaskans celebrate the month, the Alaska Forest Service wants to share in everyone’s adventure. They have created different themes throughout the month to get people outdoors, and will feature pictures you tag them in on their social media pages.

“We just thought it might be a really fun way for us to see how people are getting out and enjoying the forest,” Keene said. “A good way to have folks interact with us and make sure that they jump on our social media pages, find our latest updates and keep in touch.”

Themes throughout the month include:

Aug. 1-6 – Camping adventures abound! Share favorite camping trips for a chance to be the feature photo the following week.

Aug. 7-13 – Fishing – One of the great Alaskan adventures. Share those prize catches and adventures for a chance at being the featured photo.

Aug. 14-20 – Happy hiking! – Get out, find a new trail, or explore a favorite and share those epic views.

Aug. 21-27 – Biking – From mountain bikes to road bikes, there are many sites to be seen on two wheels. Share fun rides on Alaska’s National Forests this week.

Aug. 28-31 – Forest user’s choice! Share any adventure on Alaska’s National Forests this week!

To participate, Alaska residents can tag the Alaska Region of the U.S. Forest Service using the @AKForestService handle.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.