Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman

Mary Peltola
Mary Peltola(Mark Thiessen | AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
By Tim Rockey and Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first Alaska Native representative in Congress and Alaska’s first female congresswoman, winning the ranked-choice election to replace the late Republican Rep. Don Young.

Peltola — a former state legislator and Yup’ik woman from the Yukon-Kuskokwim delta — defeated Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and Republican Nick Begich.

In a Facebook live stream from Division of Elections Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai on Wednesday, Peltola was announced as the winner.

“I’m honored and humbled by the support I have received from across Alaska,” Peltola said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing Don Young’s legacy of bipartisanship, serving all Alaskans and building support for Alaska’s interests in DC.”

The video showed that Begich’s 53,756 first-place votes were redistributed according to the second choice marked on each ballot. Palin picked up an additional 27,045 bringing her cumulative total to 85,987. Peltola picked up an additional 15,445 votes giving her 91,206 — putting her 51.47% of votes cast above the 50% threshold needed to name Peltola as the winner.

There were 2,971 write-in votes cast, according to the division. Peltola will serve the remaining four months of Young’s term and Alaskan voters will again select who will be their lone representative in Congress in the November general election.

“We built a great deal of momentum in a short time,” Peltola said. “I plan to continue introducing myself to Alaskans and working to earn their trust.”

