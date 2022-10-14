Ben Stevens dies at 63

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old.

Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a hiker — later identified as Stevens — was having a medical emergency while hiking the Lost Lake trail near Seward Thursday evening. Troopers wrote that LifeMed arrived on scene at 6:41 p.m. just 44 minutes after troopers received the initial report.

Ben Stevens became Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff in July 2019, taking over for Tuckerman Babcock. He left the post in Feb. 2021 when he took a job with ConocoPhillips Alaska as the company’s Vice President of External Affairs and Transportation.

Stevens was also a former Alaska Senator and served as Senate President in the Legislature. Stevens was one of a handful of lawmakers whose legislative offices were raided by the FBI in 2006 on suspicions of corruption. That investigation led to arrests of lawmakers and business leaders, but Stevens was never charged with a crime and maintained his innocence.

Stevens was the son of Alaska’s longtime late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, who died in a plane crash in Aug. 2010. The former senator spent over 40 years in congress — from Dec. 1968 to Jan. 2009 — at the time a record for longest-serving senator in U.S. history, and was revered by most Alaskans for his work for the state.

This story has been updated with additional information.

