Fatal Kenai shooting leads to police chase

By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead.

According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers later discovered a dead female victim, according to their report.

Police said they soon found the vehicle driving with no lights on and began a chase that eventually involved Alaska State Troopers and officers with the Soldotna Police Department.

The driver — 28-year-old Kevin Lee Park — was ultimately stopped and jailed at Wildwood Pretrial Facility. Park has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree tampering with physical evidence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.

Kenai police said an investigation is still ongoing with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation while police continue to work to identify the woman.

