Fatal Kenai shooting leads to police chase

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead.

According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers later discovered a dead female victim, according to their report.

Police said they soon found the vehicle driving with no lights on and began a chase that eventually involved Alaska State Troopers and officers with the Soldotna Police Department.

The driver — 28-year-old Kevin Lee Park — was ultimately stopped and jailed at Wildwood Pretrial Facility. Park has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree tampering with physical evidence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.

Kenai police said an investigation is still ongoing with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation while police continue to work to identify the woman.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.