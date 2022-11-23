Man indicted in shooting death of Kenai woman

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai grand jury indicted a man today related to the death of Stephanie Henson on Nov. 17, according to a news release from the Department of Law.

Kevin Lee Park, 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of failing to stop at the direction of police.

If convicted, Park faces 99 years imprisonment on each murder charge and five years for failure to stop.

Kenai police were called to the intersection of California Avenue and First Street in Kenai early on the morning of Nov. 17 following reports that a person had been shot in the area. When they arrived, officers found the body of 31-year-old Stephanie Henson in the street. Officers identified a car that was near the intersection driving with no headlights on and pursued the vehicle.

Park led officers on a chase through Kenai before being taken into custody, the release said.

Bond for Park has been set at $1 million with an additional appearance bond of $750,000.

