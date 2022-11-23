Man indicted in shooting death of Kenai woman

Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for Nov. 22, 2022.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai grand jury indicted a man today related to the death of Stephanie Henson on Nov. 17, according to a news release from the Department of Law.

Kevin Lee Park, 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of failing to stop at the direction of police.

If convicted, Park faces 99 years imprisonment on each murder charge and five years for failure to stop.

Kenai police were called to the intersection of California Avenue and First Street in Kenai early on the morning of Nov. 17 following reports that a person had been shot in the area. When they arrived, officers found the body of 31-year-old Stephanie Henson in the street. Officers identified a car that was near the intersection driving with no headlights on and pursued the vehicle.

Related: Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody

Park led officers on a chase through Kenai before being taken into custody, the release said.

Bond for Park has been set at $1 million with an additional appearance bond of $750,000.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January
Former Russian Orthodox monk sentenced for sexual abuse of minor
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022

Latest News

The average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner has gone up by 20%, around $10 more from last year,...
Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
FastCast Nov. 22, 2022
“Regardless the condition of this building, it’s personal, we are a family. We’re a community,...
Somber ASD townhall for possible closure of Abbott Loop Elementary