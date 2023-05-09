Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Russian Jack neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man in the Russian Jack neighborhood.

According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, their officers responded to a call in the 1000-block of Hoyt Street and upon arrival, found the body of a deceased man “with trauma to the upper body” located inside an apartment complex.

Police have not disclosed the type of injuries the man sustained, and their name and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case can contact APD dispatch by calling 311, option 1.

