Authorities assess damage after flooding from glacial dam outburst in Juneau

The City and Borough of Juneau issued a declaration of emergency on Sunday following a glacial lake outburst flooding event that swelled waters to record levels
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Raging waters that ate away at riverbanks, destroyed at least two buildings and undermined others continued to recede Monday in Alaska’s capital city after a glacial dam outburst over the weekend, authorities said.

Levels along the Mendenhall River had begun falling by Sunday but the city said the banks of the river remained unstable. Onlookers gathered on a bridge over the river and along the banks of the swollen Mendenhall Lake to take photos and videos Sunday. A home was propped precariously along the eroded river bank as milky-colored water whisked past. The city said it was working to assess damages.

There were no reports of any injuries or deaths.

Such glacial outburst floods occur when glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes. A study released earlier this year found such floods pose a risk to about 15 million people around the globe, more than half of them in India, Pakistan, Peru and China.

Suicide Basin — a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier — has released water that has caused flooding along the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River since 2011, according to the National Weather Service. However, the maximum water level in the lake on Saturday night exceeded the previous record flood stage set in July 2016, the weather service reported.

Nicole Ferrin, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that while it’s not uncommon for these types of outburst floods to happen, this one was extreme.

“The amount of erosion that happened from the fast moving water was unprecedented,” she said.

Water levels crested late Saturday night. Video posted on social media from the flooding showed towering trees falling into the rushing river as a home teetered at the edge of the bank and eventually collapsed into the river.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands in Sept. of...
U.S. Navy destroyers dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian vessels spotted nearby
Man arrested in Palmer has open murder charge
The Juneau emergency operations center has recommended some residents evacuate over the...
Juneau issues declaration of emergency after widespread river flooding sweeps away at least two structures
A wildland firefighter holds a hose while fighting a 2022 fire in Alaska.
BLM closes land north of Fairbanks due to Lost Horse Creek fire
Peggy's Restaurant in Anchorage is getting set to close on Sunday after 45 years in business.
Longtime Anchorage eatery Peggy’s Restaurant to close on Sunday

Latest News

The Morning Edition kicks off Back to School week.
Back to School Week kicks off on the Morning Edition
When kids head back to the classroom amidst all the excitement, it can be easy to quickly fall...
Setting up students for success as they return to classrooms
The Juneau emergency operations center has recommended some residents evacuate over the...
Juneau issues declaration of emergency after widespread river flooding sweeps away at least two structures
FastCast Aug. 7, 2023
FastCast Aug. 7, 2023