Anchorage sees 6th consecutive month of above average precipitation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - March was the last time Anchorage and most of Southcentral saw below average precipitation. That was 6 months ago and the rains have yet to stop across the region. So much so, that we’re currently sitting at the 4th wettest year through September 14. While it’s still nearly 4 inches away from where we were at this time last year, 2023 is still on pace to have one of the wettest years on record.

Inland locations of Southcentral are trending on the drier side today, with only isolated to scattered activity expected through the day. The heaviest rain for our Friday will remain near the Gulf of Alaska, with Prince William Sound likely seeing upwards of 1.25″ of rain into the evening hours. Unfortunately, limited dry time can be expected for the northern gulf coast, as a parade of lows will keep rain in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.

It’s important to remind those near the flooding that has occurred on the Kenai River, that the flood warning continues through Sunday afternoon. While water levels have receded, additional rainfall could slow just how slow the water recedes.

Heavy rain inundated Southeast Thursday, where a flood watch is still in effect through this morning. While the flood watch is set to expire, more rain is set to return into the weekend. The rain itself will be significantly less than what we saw the last 24 hours, but will continue to keep area waterways on the higher side.

Looking ahead at the outlook for the rest of September, much of the state will hold onto a wetter than normal weather pattern. This will keep daily highs at or below seasonal values for much of southern Alaska.

Have a wonderful weekend!

