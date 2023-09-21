Fire at former Golden Lion hotel in Midtown

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire has been reported at the building formerly known as the Golden Lion Hotel in Midtown Anchorage.

The fire was reported around 3:13 p.m. According to Anchorage Fire Department assistant chief Alex Boyd, the fire was under control as of 3:41 p.m. and was confined to a single room on the third floor of the building.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or significant damage to the property.

This is a developing story.

