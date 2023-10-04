‘I forgive you, and pray God has mercy on your soul’: Loved ones of 2018 stabbing victim share emotional testimony during hearing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 33-year-old is set to spend decades behind bars after a plea deal and following a sentencing that took place Tuesday morning in Anchorage.

After initial charges of murder in the first and second degrees as well as tampering with physical evidence, Simon Weyiouanna agreed to a plea deal in April of this year, more than five years after the killing of 42-year-old Cheri Ingram, who was stabbed to death in the Turnagain neighborhood after an altercation with Weyiouanna inside his home.

Anchorage Police in 2018 had responded to Weyiouanna’s residence off Wisconsin St. after being called there by Good Samaritans who had reported discovering him loading a body, wrapped in sheets, into the back of his vehicle. Police later shared that Weyiouanna had picked Ingram up to bring her to his home after soliciting her for sex.

The two got into an argument at some point, during which Weyiouanna stabbed Ingram multiple times, leading to her death at the scene.

Ingram’s son, Mark Lopez, closed with one final remark for Weyiouanna: “I forgive you, and pray God has mercy on your soul.”

The presiding judge formally sentenced Weyiouanna on Tuesday, pursuant to the plea deal agreed upon earlier in 2023, to 75 years with 25 years suspended, meaning 50 years to serve. The sentence Tuesday also included 10 years of felony probation.

Rachel McPherron contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.