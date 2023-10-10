Wrangell Institute: Legacy of Shame, Part 1

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wrangell Institute closed in 1975 but a growing number of Alaska Natives say it’s important to take a hard look at what happened there.

Since it opened in the 1930s, thousands were sent to Wrangell from all parts of the state.

Their experiences may shed light on the troubles of Alaska Natives today from alcohol to suicide, and a long list of other social problems.

This is the first of a three-part series that originally aired in November 2003 — Wrangell Institute: Legacy of Shame.

See parts 2 and 3, here and here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.