Wrangell Institute: Legacy of Shame, Part 3

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For a group of Alaska Natives, it wasn’t all like a happy class reunion.

They gathered on grounds where the Wrangell Institute once stood to drive out ghosts from the past.

No buildings left to see, just painful memories — memories of a place that seemed more like a concentration camp than a boarding school.

This is the final part of a three-part series, Wrangell Institute: Legacy of Shame.

Parts 1 and 2 can be found here and here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.