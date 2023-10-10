Wrangell Institute: Legacy of Shame, Part 2

Original Airdate: Nov. 25, 2003
By Rhonda McBride
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although Native boarding schools like the Wrangell Institute are long gone, Episcopalian church leaders in Alaska say the trauma lives on in villages all across the state.

That’s why they decided to hold a gathering at the Episcopal church in Wrangell to help former students sort out their memories — and their lives.

This is the second of a three-part series that aired in November 2003 — Wrangell Institute: Legacy of Shame.

See parts 1 and 3, here and here.

