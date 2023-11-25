Anchorage Museum examines its own carbon footprint in new exhibit

Anchorage Museum examines its own carbon footprint in new exhibit
By Eric Sowl
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:51 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It made good sense. The Anchorage Museum was putting together an exhibit about reducing your carbon footprint. So why not see how they much they could reduce their own footprint with this exhibit?

A new exhibit often creates a lot of waste, from remodeling the display space and shipping displays, to transporting visiting artists or curators. Many exhibits require creating or buying materials that will only be used once — a bad practice for those hoping to make a smaller impact on the planet.

It took a year and a half to create the exhibit “How to Survive”, but its development led to ideas that may go into how exhibits are put together in the future.

