Person of interest in Anchorage homicide case taken into custody after trying to run from officers, police say

No charges have yet been filed in relation to homicide case
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Johnny B. L. Johnson(Anchorage Police Department)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man that was previously identified by Anchorage police as a “person of interest” in a homicide was arrested Wednesday morning in Anchorage.

According to an updated community alert, Johnny B. L. Johnson, 38, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and charged with eluding, criminal mischief and third-degree assault Wednesday after Anchorage police officers tried to block his truck in during an attempted stop in a parking lot near West 27th Avenue and Spenard Road.

Previous coverage: Anchorage police are looking for person of interest in homicide case

A mid-shift patrol officer had originally spotted the truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by Johnson shortly after 12:30 a.m. and recognized it from previous reports of eluding police “a few nights prior,” according to the alert.

Once in the parking lot, officers attempted to block Johnson in, but he put the truck in reverse and attempted to back out, hitting a snow berm and a patrol car, according to police. He continued backing up until the truck became high-centered on a snowbank, when Johnson then jumped out and ran.

Police caught Johnson on West 26th Avenue and took him into custody at 12:45 a.m. and later charged him for his previous warrant.

The alert also says that no charges have yet been filed against Johnson relating to the homicide investigation from Jan. 18, 2022, when officers found 69-year-old Alan Wagers inside his home with assault injuries. Wagers was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries on Feb. 27. Police later named Johnson as a person of interest in the case.

