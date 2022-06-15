Advertisement

Quadriplegic author publishing third book

Writes using voice instead of hands
Quadriplegic writes using only his voice
Quadriplegic writes using only his voice(KTUU)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Alaskan author — made a quadriplegic by muscular dystrophy — is publishing his third book after using only his voice to write it.

Adam Freestone is an author and story teller, and just so happens to be in a wheelchair. Freestone lost the use of his limbs due to his disease, and is out to prove that disabilities don’t have to withhold people from their dreams. Despite the deficiencies of his body, his mind has no such limitations.

“Hopefully the story will inspire kids or people that have disabilities,” Freestone said.

Freestone was born with the neuromuscular disease, but it wasn’t until he was around 10 years old that it started to affect him. Through the years he loved playing video games, and even considered himself to be rather skilled at it. In 2017 the muscles in hands started to deteriorate. Once he almost completely lost the use of his hands, he began to pour himself into his writing.

“As time went on my hands got weaker and weaker until eventually I couldn’t play games anymore,” Freestone said. “So I was looking for something else to do and I had all these ideas for stories so I started learning how to write.”

For Freestone, the loss of old dreams allowed new ones to soar. He began teaching himself to write through textbooks and found a way to put the vivid pictures in his head onto paper. Since 2019 he has published two books out of a series of four. His lack of flexibility to type on portable devices makes the physical act of writing a daunting task. Freestone has to compose his books through a talk to text program. He has difficulty speaking due to his ventilator so the process can be tedious, but although it may take longer, Freestone feels that the effort is warranted if he can connect people without seeing each other.

“If I can do it with all the issues that I’ve got, I was hoping to show that maybe they can do it and that they shouldn’t give up just because they are in a wheelchair,” Freestone said.

In Freestone’s Sentinel Flame series, he has already published “Hyroc” and “Tree of Memories.” His characters are a loose representation of himself, someone who stands out. Inspired by C.S. Lewis and J.K. Rowling, he uses his colorful imagination to create fantasies. Currently he is working on the final touches for his third book, which is set to be released this fall. For Freestone, being a quadriplegic isn’t the end of his life, it’s just another beginning.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Sterling Highway briefly closed
A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel,...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets
The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin leads in release of first batch of special primary election results
Two lanes of the southbound Glenn Highway are closed at near the Fort Richardson exit.
Anchorage police investigating early morning shooting
Alaska State Troopers
Fox man accused of killing wife, troopers say

Latest News

Internal emails uncover questions surrounding maker of X-Lite guardrails
Push to install more charging stations continues
Electric vehicles are looking more alluring as gas prices climb over $5 a gallon
A charging station for an electric car at the Chugach Electric Association parking lot.
Push to install more charging stations continues with an uptick in electrical vehicles on the road in Alaska
An Alaska’s News Source investigation into alleged safety issues surrounding the X-Lite...
Internal emails uncover questions surrounding maker of X-Lite guardrails