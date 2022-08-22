Anchorage on pace for wettest August in 25 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 85% of August has been a never-ending deluge of rain. With well over 5 inches of rain since the start of the month, this August has already sealed itself inside the top 5 wettest. As waves of rain continue to build into Southcentral through the week, Anchorage will easily climb into the top 3 wettest on record, and will mark the wettest August since 1997. The wettest August came in 1989, when just under 10 inches of rain fell for the month.

With widespread rain and cloud conditions for much of the month, August is on pace to end the month below average. A sharp contrast from the hot and dry June that kickstarted our summer. While we saw less than .10 inches of rain through the month of June and then an eventual severe drought for Southcentral, the summer had other plans. Since the rains started on July 12, we’ve seen little dry time since then. Looking outside you can see just how wet and cool we’ve been across the region, by the amount of mushrooms that continue to grow through Southcentral.

We’ll see rainshowers spreading north through the day, with waves of rain staying with us through the middle of the week. While inland areas are expected to see an additonal .25 to .50 inches of rain, coastal regions could easily see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain through Wednesday. It’s been a wet month, so it’s always important to make sure that you watch area waterways. The recent rains and excessive runoff could lead to some creeks, streams and rivers approaching bankful.

August looks to remain wet, cool and cloudy for the foreseable future. While some dry time and potentially even some sun breaks look possible this week, expect another stretch of weather where we remained locked in place with daily rain showers.

Have a wonderful week!

