Sweeney suspends congressional campaign

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Republican candidate for the late Rep. Don Young’s congressional seat Tara Sweeney announced Tuesday that she has suspended her campaign.

“I decided to run for Congress because I wanted to fight for the people and communities I love,” Sweeney wrote in a press release. “The last few months I’ve enjoyed traveling the state listening to Alaskans and hearing about the opportunities and challenges we face. It has only reinforced my passion to do whatever I can to make Alaska an even better place to call home.

“That said, I have decided to end my campaign for Congress and will file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race. Looking at the outcome of the Regular Primary election, I don’t see a path to victory, nor to raise the resources needed to be successful this November.”

Sweeney finished fifth in the special primary election, but filed a lawsuit to challenge the ruling that she would not be included on the special general election ballot after fourth-place candidate Al Gross dropped out.

Superior Court Judge William Morse issued an order Jun. 24 agreeing with the Alaska Division of elections that state law did not allow the fifth-place candidate to move up after the withdrawal of Gross.

