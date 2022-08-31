August concludes on a wet and windy note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large area of low pressure is barreling across the western side of the state on Tuesday evening, and will be the dominating weather influence for the rest of the week.

The storm will result in high surf and high waves over parts of the western and northwest coasts. The area affected will include the Bering Strait to Yukon Delta. South winds 25 to 35 mph could push waves up to 3 feet above high tide line.

A wind advisory starts overnight for the Alaska Range. South winds will blow 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

August has been an especially rainy month for the state and Anchorage.

The city is up to 6.33 inches of rain for the month, putting it in third place for the wettest August ever for Anchorage.

