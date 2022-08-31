August concludes on a wet and windy note

Strong winds, waves and high surf to the west
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large area of low pressure is barreling across the western side of the state on Tuesday evening, and will be the dominating weather influence for the rest of the week.

The storm will result in high surf and high waves over parts of the western and northwest coasts. The area affected will include the Bering Strait to Yukon Delta. South winds 25 to 35 mph could push waves up to 3 feet above high tide line.

A wind advisory starts overnight for the Alaska Range. South winds will blow 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

August has been an especially rainy month for the state and Anchorage.

The city is up to 6.33 inches of rain for the month, putting it in third place for the wettest August ever for Anchorage.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Plane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage police ID man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police

Latest News

Wet, windy Weather-MF 8-30-22
August concludes on a wet and windy note
Widespread rain returns as August comes to an end
Widespread rain returns as August comes to an end
After a much needed, well deserved, and sadly brief break from the wet weather, it all moves...
Here comes the rain... again!
Amplified weather pattern remains in place across Alaska
Amplified weather pattern remains in place across Alaska