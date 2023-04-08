More than 6,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl seized during Juneau traffic stop

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, April 7, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A traffic stop led to the seizure of thousands of pills believed to contain fentanyl, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.

Autumn Shaleah Baldwin, 28, of Juneau, is charged with felony second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

On April 1 shortly before 1 a.m., officers stopped a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Baldwin around Glacier Highway and Trout Street for a traffic violation.

While investigating, police found 6,090 blue “M30″ pills believed to contain fentanyl inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Two other people were inside the vehicle but police said they found probable cause to show the pills belonged to Baldwin. There was no mention in the release of any charges for the other two people.

Baldwin was arrested and taken to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

