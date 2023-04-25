JBER Air National Guard member indicted on multiple child pornography charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Air National Guard member based at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson was indicted for charges related to the production, distribution and possession of child pornography last week.

According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old Richard Anthony Dougherty was indicted on Friday by a federal grand jury after being arrested earlier this month. The grand jury indicted Dougherty on three counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Dougherty is an Air National Guard Technical Sergeant of the 176th Maintenance Group at JBER.

A complaint against Dougherty stated that since 2017, Dougherty has distributed child pornography via the internet and maintained terabytes of the material on a computer and mobile phone. According to court documents, Dougherty admitted to hoarding the material for the last 20 years, including “some of which he produced using the camera feature of a mobile phone that he had installed behind a mirror in a bathroom at his house in Anchorage.”

If convicted, each charge of production comes with a minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison, while the receipt and distribution counts come with a mandatory minimum of five to 20 years and the possession charge comes with a maximum of 10 years in prison.

