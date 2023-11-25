Names of victims from Wrangell’s landslide released

WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU) - Two families in the tight-knit Wrangell community are mourning this week following the loss of three community members from a landslide on Monday night. Three others are still missing, but on Friday the Department of Public Safety (DPS) released their names.

Remains of three members of the Heller family — 36-year-old Beth Heller and her husband, 44-year-old Timothy Heller, along with their 16-year-old daughter Mara — were found during search efforts. Officials are still searching for their two younger children, 12-year-old Derek and 11-year-old Kara.

The loss of so many members of one family is hitting the community hard.

“It was very hard, and a total shock at first,” family friend Darian Burley said.

Burley said Beth Heller served on the Wrangell School Board for a period of time in addition to helping her husband at their construction business Heller High Water. Their children, Burley said, were very active in sports.

“Their children were very social and all had a great group of friends. Mara played volleyball, and Derek and Kara did swimming and cross country,” Burley said.

Burley also said the family would travel around together.

“They were big travelers too, making sure their kids were able to see the world and experiencing new things. They took family vacations a couple times a year, usually Disneyland or Hawaii, and brought some of the kid’s friends with them,” Burley said.

Another resident, 65-year-old Otto Florschutz, is still missing. His wife Christina was found alive and in good condition, according to officials, but the search continues for the local commercial fisherman.

Larry Persily, publisher of the Wrangell Sentinel newspaper, says Florschutz made a run for Don Young’s congressional seat in 2021. He recalls interviewing him for past stories.

“I remember interviewing Otto and ask him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ and he said, Yeah, I know I’m not going to win. I have no chance of winning,” Persily recounts said. “But there are issues that I feel people should know about and I’m going to run and what the heck, then I’ll go back fishing.”

On Thursday morning, search efforts for the three missing people were switched to a recovery search. DPS says all impacted areas were searched from the air and on the ground and that no new areas can be searched without the use of heavy machinery. That exploration will have to wait, as the required equipment is currently being used to help open roadways and restore power in the area.

It is possible that more search areas will be uncovered in the coming days.

“As new information as new evidence pops up that suggests areas that need to be searched more thoroughly, we will react to that,” said DPS spokesperson Austin McDaniel.

For residents who need additional support, the Wrangell School District is making counseling available along with online services. Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is also offering support. Shelter space is being offered at the Stikine Inn and Sourdough Lodge for displaced residents.

A disaster declaration was made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, allowing the state’s Individual Assistance program to be utilized by affected residents. Registration will open on Tuesday Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals who were impacted can register online or by phone at 844-445-7131.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.